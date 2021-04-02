Sunday 11 January 2026

GSK sells royalty rights on cancer drugs for nearly $400 million

Biotechnology
2 April 2021
gsk_large

UK pharma major GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK) has reached agreement to sell its royalty interest in two cabozantinib products, brand names Cabometyx and Cometriq, to Royalty Pharma (Nasdaq: RPRX).

Under the terms of the deal, GSK will receive an upfront payment of $342 million and up to $50 million in additional payments contingent on the achievement of regulatory approvals of cabozantinib for prostate cancer and lung cancer in the USA and Europe.

Cabometyx, a multi-tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI), is approved for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC) both as monotherapy and in combination with Bristol Myers Squibb’s (NYSE: BMY) Opdivo (nivolumab) as a first line treatment. Cabometyx is also approved for hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) in patients previously treated with sorafenib. Cometriq is approved for progressive, metastatic medullary thyroid cancer. Cabometyx and Cometriq are marketed by Exelixis (Nasdaq: EXEL) in the USA, and by partner partner Ipsen (Euronext: IPN) in regions outside the USA and Japan. Cabometyx is marketed in Japan by Exelixis’ partner Takeda (TYO: 4502).

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Exelixis and Ipsen amend cabozantinib agreement
21 December 2016
Biotechnology
Ipsen and Exelixis set for huge Cabometyx gains
16 October 2017
Biotechnology
Takeda to commercialize and develop cabozantinib in Japan
31 January 2017
Biotechnology
GSK stops Phase II feladilimab trial
15 April 2021


Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Biotechnology

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze