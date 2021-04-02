GSK sells royalty rights on cancer drugs for nearly $400 million

UK pharma major GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK) has reached agreement to sell its royalty interest in two cabozantinib products, brand names Cabometyx and Cometriq, to Royalty Pharma (Nasdaq: RPRX).
Under the terms of the deal, GSK will receive an upfront payment of $342 million and up to $50 million in additional payments contingent on the achievement of regulatory approvals of cabozantinib for prostate cancer and lung cancer in the USA and Europe.
Cabometyx, a multi-tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI), is approved for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC) both as monotherapy and in combination with Bristol Myers Squibb’s (NYSE: BMY) Opdivo (nivolumab) as a first line treatment. Cabometyx is also approved for hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) in patients previously treated with sorafenib. Cometriq is approved for progressive, metastatic medullary thyroid cancer. Cabometyx and Cometriq are marketed by Exelixis (Nasdaq: EXEL) in the USA, and by partner partner Ipsen (Euronext: IPN) in regions outside the USA and Japan. Cabometyx is marketed in Japan by Exelixis’ partner Takeda (TYO: 4502).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze