H1N1 virus market to be worth $273 million by 2018

The H1N1 vaccines market has been forecast to decline in value over the next five years, reaching a value of $273 million by 2018, reports Companiesandmarkets.com, predominantly as a result of the waning occurrences of the Influenza Type A H1N1 virus in the post-pandemic phase.

Worldwide influenza vaccine sales grew in 2009 with the introduction of vaccines to tackle the Influenza A (H1N1) pandemic virus. However, the momentum provided by Swine Flu ran out of steam by August 2010, with the World Health Organization (WHO) officially declaring the disease to have entered the post-pandemic stage.

