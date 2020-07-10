Sunday 11 January 2026

Hansa raises $121 million in oversubscribed placement

10 July 2020
Swedish firm Hansa Biopharma (Nasdaq Stockholm: HNSA) is 1.1 billion Swedish kronor ($121 million) better off after completing a share placement.

The proceeds will be used to continue the development and expansion of the company’s R&D pipeline as well as to fund the potential launch and commercialization of imlifidase in kidney transplantation.

Søren Tulstrup, president and chief executive of Hansa, said: ”Based on the positive opinion on imlifidase for kidney transplant adopted by the CHMP of the European Medicines Agency a few weeks ago, we are now preparing for a potential launch in Europe later this year while also taking important steps forward in our efforts to build a highly valuable pipeline of drug candidates targeting serious rare diseases across multiple indication universes, including the agreement announced just last week with Sarepta Therapeutics (Nasdaq: SRPT) focused on enabling gene therapy in patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Limb-girdle muscular dystrophy.

