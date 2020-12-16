Harbour BioMed and UU license COVID-19 program to AbbVie

China and USA-based Harbour BioMed (HBM) and the Netherlands’ Utrecht University (UU) have licensed their fully human, SARS-CoV-2 neutralizing antibody, 47D11 program, to US pharma major AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) for the prevention and treatment of COVID-19 and related coronaviruses.
Additionally, they said AbbVie has initiated a Phase I clinical trial of the antibody. AbbVie will initially conduct the initial clinical program in the USA and expand it into Europe.
AbbVie first announced the collaboration with Harbour BioMed and UU in June this year, to advance 47D11, which targets the conserved domain of the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze