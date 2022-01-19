HD hopes revived by Roche reappraisal of tominersen

A novel antisense medicine, previously dropped by Roche (ROG: SIX), is to be picked up again in the hope of making a breakthrough in Huntington's disease (HD).

Out-licensed to the Swiss firm in 2017 by American biotech Ionis Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: IONS), tominersen will be tested in a new Phase II trial.

The surprise decision comes after an exploratory post-hoc analysis suggested the therapy may benefit younger adults with lower disease burden.