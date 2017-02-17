Health Canada approves HIV drug Odefsey

Medicines regulator Health Canada has granted a Notice of Compliance (NOC) for Odefsey (emtricitabine 200mg/rilpivirine 25mg/tenofovir alafenamide 25mg) tablets as a complete regimen for the treatment of adults with HIV-1 infection.

Odefsey is the most recent product approved for the Canadian subsidiary of Gilead Sciences’ (Nasdaq: GILD) range of tenofovir alafenamide (TAF)-based regimens that include Genvoya and Descovy. Odefsey was cleared for marketed in the USA and Europe and March and June of last year, respectively.