Health Canada approves Inrebic for myelofibrosis

Health Canada has approved Inrebic (fedratinib), a new once-daily oral medication used to treat adults with an enlarged spleen and associated symptoms caused by intermediate-2 or high-risk primary myelofibrosis, post-polycythemia vera myelofibrosis or post-essential thrombocythemia myelofibrosis, from the Canadian subsidiary of Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY).

Inrebic, which was developed by Celgene (now a subsidiary of BMS), was approved for this indication by the US Food and Drug Administration in August 2019.

It is the first new treatment for patients with myelofibrosis in nearly a decade to demonstrate a clinically-meaningful reduction in spleen volume for patients in the approved population affected by this serious and rare bone marrow cancer. A new treatment provides Canadians living with myelofibrosis, and their caregivers, with more options to find a treatment that works for them.