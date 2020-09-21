Sunday 11 January 2026

Health Canada approves Inrebic for myelofibrosis

Biotechnology
21 September 2020
health_canada_large

Health Canada has approved Inrebic (fedratinib), a new once-daily oral medication used to treat adults with an enlarged spleen and associated symptoms caused by intermediate-2 or high-risk primary myelofibrosis, post-polycythemia vera myelofibrosis or post-essential thrombocythemia myelofibrosis, from the Canadian subsidiary of Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY).

Inrebic, which was developed by Celgene (now a subsidiary of BMS), was approved for this indication by the US Food and Drug Administration in August 2019.

It is the first new treatment for patients with myelofibrosis in nearly a decade to demonstrate a clinically-meaningful reduction in spleen volume for patients in the approved population affected by this serious and rare bone marrow cancer. A new treatment provides Canadians living with myelofibrosis, and their caregivers, with more options to find a treatment that works for them.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Sierra Oncology acquires AstraZeneca myelofibrosis drug
6 August 2021
Biotechnology
FDA backs Celgene's rare bone marrow disorder candidate
16 August 2019
Biotechnology
Blockbuster hopes grow for Celgene-partnered asset
5 June 2019
Pharmaceutical
Myelofibrosis market will exceed $1 billion by 2025, report
16 November 2016


Company News Directory



More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Biotechnology

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze