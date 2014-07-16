Canada approves Pendopharm’s all-oral ribavirin treatment Ibavyr for hepatitis C

Quebec-based Pendopharm, a division of privately-held Canadian drugmaker Pharmascience, says the regulator Health Canada has approved its Ibavyr (ribavirin tablets), the first stand-alone oral ribavirin for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infections in Canada.

Approved to be used in combination with other agents, Ibavyr will enable some patients to receive an all-oral therapy (without interferon injections), which represents a novel treatment approach in Canada.