Health Canada authorizes supply of COVID-19 vaccine

Health Canada today granted Authorization under Interim Order for the emergency use of the mRNA COVID-19 vaccine (BNT162b2), marking the second important clearance for the Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech (Nasdaq: BNTX)-developed product, and piping the US regulator to the post.
The distribution of the vaccine in Canada will be prioritized according to the populations identified in guidance from the National Advisory Committee on Immunizations (NACI). BioNTech will hold the regulatory approval in Canada, while Pfizer Canada will have the commercialization rights.
“Today’s decision from Health Canada is a historic moment in our collective fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and is a major step towards returning to normalcy in Canada. I’d like to acknowledge the tremendous efforts of Pfizer and BioNTech colleagues around the world who have contributed to the development of this vaccine,” says Cole Pinnow, Pfizer Canada’s president, adding: “We commend Health Canada for its careful and thorough assessment of our COVID-19 vaccine and timely action to help protect Canadians.”
