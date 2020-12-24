Sunday 11 January 2026

Health Canada nod for Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

Biotechnology
24 December 2020
moderna_therapeutics_large

US biotech Moderna (Nasdaq: MRNA) says that medicines regulator Health Canada has authorized its vaccine against COVID-19, mRNA-1273, for the immunization of people 18 years of age and older under an Interim Order.

The news saw Moderna’s shares close up 3.5% at $130.34 on Wednesday.

“I want to thank Health Canada and the Canadian government for this authorization, which is a significant moment in our company’s history,” said Stéphane Bancel, chief executive of Moderna, adding: “Health Canada provided a comprehensive, thorough review and provided us with ongoing guidance as we worked together to achieve this authorization. I am proud of the role Moderna has been able to play in helping to address this pandemic.”

