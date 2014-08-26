Health Canada OKs Biogen Idec’s hemophilia A therapy Eloctate

Canadian regulator Health Canada has approved US Biotech major Biogen Idec’s (Nasdaq: BIIB) Eloctate (antihemophilic factor [recombinant BDD], Fc fusion protein) for the control and prevention of bleeding episodes and routine prophylaxis in adults and children aged 12 and older with hemophilia A.

Eloctate, which is partnered with Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (STO: SOBI), is the first recombinant hemophilia A therapy with prolonged circulation in the body. It is the only treatment for hemophilia A to reduce the frequency of bleeding episodes via prophylactic regimens of either every three to five days, or once-weekly infusions. Eloctate offers people with hemophilia A the potential to extend the interval between prophylactic infusions.1