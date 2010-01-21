Health care M&A for 2009 reaches second highest level in decade, says Erving Levin report

During 2009 and based on preliminary results, a total of 932 mergers and acquisitions were announced in 13 sectors of the health care industry, a 7% decrease from the 1,001 transactions announced in 2008, according to a new report from Erving Levin Associates.
Based on prices revealed to date, a total of $232.9 billion was committed to finance the year's 932 deals. This represents a 3% increase over the $226.8 billion in 2008. In terms of dollars committed to M&A activity, 2009 is the second-largest year of the decade, after 2006 with $268.4 billon.
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