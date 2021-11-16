Monday 12 January 2026

Healthcare Temperature Check report released by Jefferies

Biotechnology
16 November 2021
medicines_money_stock_large

Today Jefferies has published the  Jefferies Healthcare Temperature Check Report, now in its fourth edition. The report is launched to coincide with the launch of the investment banker Jefferies’ Global Healthcare Conference in London, now in its 12 year.

Based on views from nearly 500 leaders across the sector, including healthcare executives, institutional and Private Equity investors, the key findings of the report include:

  • A surprisingly high 78% believe that COVID-19 is no longer a major theme in markets, with COVID-19 related disruptions chosen by only 12% as the greatest risk facing the sector. However, we have found growing worries of an economic recession, as demonstrated by 38% seeing this as the greatest threat to our industry, up from 29% last year.
  • Continued appetite for M&A, with many expecting an increase in activity in 2022 versus 2021. Corporate-led transactions are expected to be the most active, followed by deals undertaken by Private Equity 
  • There are expectations of the strong performance in equity markets to continue, and within that healthcare stocks in particular. Nearly two thirds believe that the MSCI World Health Care Index will be higher at the end of 2022 than it is at the time of the survey. The 60% of institutional investors who predicted growth in the FTSE 100 last year have found their confidence well placed.
  • North America was highlighted as the geography presenting the greatest value opportunity, as identified by 74% of respondents. Reversing the trend for 2020, China was selected by fewer than a third of participants. The UK has seen an encouraging uptick in those believing it represents a value opportunity, rising from 15% to 21%.
  • Small and Mid-Cap Biotechnology is very clearly highlighted as the segment respondents expect to perform best over the next 12 months, selected by 49% of survey participants. Healthcare corporates are most bullish, with 55% seeing greatest potential in this segment.
  • Private Equity demonstrates an outsized preference for Life Science and Diagnostics, chosen by 25% of that audience, while institutional investors stand alone in their enthusiasm for Medical Technology, chosen by 22% of them.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Top 12 over 10: pharma stocks by market cap
28 October 2020
Biotechnology
Biopharma and medtech half-year review 2021
29 November 2021
Pharmaceutical
Pharma ROI highest since 2014, Deloitte study says
12 January 2022
Pharmaceutical
Life sciences industry optimism for 2024 and 2025 growth
8 May 2024




More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Biotechnology

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze