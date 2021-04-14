Hemogenyx goes it alone with AML-targeting antibody

London-listed blood disease specialist Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals (LSE: HEMO) has provided an update on the development of its lead product candidate, a CDX bispecific antibody.

While the firm had been in negotiations with an undisclosed global pharmaceutical company regarding further development, that firm has now declined to take the project further, Hemogenyx said on Wednesday.

The announcement caused shares in the company to fall almost 40% in pre-market trading.