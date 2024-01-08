Hemogenyx says HEMO-CAR-T process qualification run completed

Shares of UK blood disease drug developer Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals (LSE: HEMO) were down 7.5% at 2.13 pence as trading drew to a closed today, despite announcing the successful completion of its Process Qualification (PQ) run of the end-to-end process for the manufacture of HEMO-CAR-T cells.
This PQ run was a part of the company's plan to address the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) concerns that resulted in a clinical hold (CH) of the HEMO-CAR-T Investigational New Drug (IND) application, as announced previously. The FDA has accepted the company's plan.
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