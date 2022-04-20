Hemophilia market growth predicted due to need and new treatments

Global Market Insights (GMI) has predicted 5% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in the global hemophilia market between 2022 and 2028.

Worth around $11.1 billion in 2021, the market is projected to grow to a size of around $16 billion by the end of 2028.

The trends in the hemophilia treatment market are gaining momentum, according to GMI, with increasing incidences of hemophilia A and B and staggering need for treatments.