Hepatitis C treatment to be provided to children by NHS

Children in England are set to be the first in the world to be offered direct acting antiviral (DAA) tablets for hepatitis C, as part of National Health Service (NHS) plans to eradicate the disease entirely.
More than 100 children have been identified for treatment, with hundreds more set to benefit in the coming months and years. Those aged three to 18 years will be given the tablets to treat and cure the condition.
Patients are treated with five antiviral tablets, with two follow-up blood tests – one at the end of their treatment and another 24 weeks later and, if both are negative, it means the child has been cured of hepatitis.
