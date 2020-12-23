HHS, DoD collaborate with Merck on investigational COVID-19 treatment

US pharma giant Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK) has entered into an agreement with the US Department of the Health and Human Services (HHS) and the Department of Defense (DoD) to support the development, manufacture and initial distribution of an investigational biological therapeutic (CD24Fc, to be named MK-7110) on approval or Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the US Food and Drug Administration.

Merck acquired MK-7110 through the $425 million acquisition of OncoImmune, a privately held, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company.

“Building upon the promising clinical findings to date for MK-7110, Merck is pleased to be collaborating with the US government to advance the manufacture and distribution of this candidate for patients with serious COVID-19 disease,” said Dr Roger Perlmutter, president, Merck Research Laboratories.