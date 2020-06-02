Sunday 11 January 2026

HHS throws $628 million more at Emergent BioSolutions COVID-19 contract

Biotechnology
2 June 2020
hhsbig

The US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has added $628 million to its contract with Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE: EBS) to advance manufacturing capabilities and capacity for a potential COVID-19 vaccine as well as therapeutics.

This task order, which is part of the Trump administration’s Operation Warp Speed, falls under an existing contract with the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), part of HHS’s Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response.

"Securing more manufacturing capacity here in America will help get a vaccine to American patients without a day wasted"Under the task order, Emergent will commit contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) drug substance and drug product manufacturing capacity valued at approximately $542.75 million for production of COVID-19 vaccine candidates through 2021, in addition to an investment of approximately $85.5 million for the rapid expansion of Emergent’s viral and non-viral CDMO fill/finish capacity for vaccine and therapeutic manufacturing.

