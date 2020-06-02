HHS throws $628 million more at Emergent BioSolutions COVID-19 contract

The US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has added $628 million to its contract with Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE: EBS) to advance manufacturing capabilities and capacity for a potential COVID-19 vaccine as well as therapeutics.
This task order, which is part of the Trump administration’s Operation Warp Speed, falls under an existing contract with the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), part of HHS’s Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response.
"Securing more manufacturing capacity here in America will help get a vaccine to American patients without a day wasted"Under the task order, Emergent will commit contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) drug substance and drug product manufacturing capacity valued at approximately $542.75 million for production of COVID-19 vaccine candidates through 2021, in addition to an investment of approximately $85.5 million for the rapid expansion of Emergent’s viral and non-viral CDMO fill/finish capacity for vaccine and therapeutic manufacturing.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze