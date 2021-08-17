HiberCell acquisition expands its oncology toolbox

US privately-held biotech HiberCell today announced the acquisition of Genuity Science, a life science technology company – previously known as WuXi NextCODE and with Chinese backing - that provides world-leading genomics and multi-omic analytics bolstered by an advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) platform to illuminate the underlying cause of cancer and other diseases.
Together, the combined company will strategically apply AI/ML to accelerate and advance its pipeline with a focus on overcoming the foundational barriers that prevent patients from living longer, cancer-free lives.
The stock acquisition of the Genuity Science business provides HiberCell with around $100 million in cash, as well as the existing partnership agreements with Ionis Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: IONS) and AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV). It is expected that future earnouts of these partnerships will support HiberCell’s growth as a clinical stage biotechnology company. HiberCell recently raised $67.4 million in a Series B financing
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze