High-dose Eylea offers promise in wet AMD

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: REGN) has announced that an ongoing Phase II trial evaluating an investigational 8mg dose of aflibercept met its primary safety endpoint, with no new safety signals observed compared to the currently-approved 2mg dose of Eylea (aflibercept) injection in wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD).

Aflibercept 8mg is being jointly developed by Regeneron and German life sciences company Bayer (BAYN: DE).

"We are cautiously optimistic that these early data suggest that a higher dose of aflibercept may potentially benefit patients with wet AMD"In this small trial involving 106 patients, a higher proportion of patients in the aflibercept 8mg group had no retinal fluid compared to patients treated with Eylea 2mg at week 16, the primary efficacy endpoint. At this timepoint, patients had received three initial doses, after which dosing was extended.