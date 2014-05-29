High level of innovation seen in psoriasis treatment pipeline

Despite mostly targeting established molecules, the psoriasis pipeline is showing a high level of innovation in first-in-class molecules, including novel angiogenic drugs, growth factors, chaperone proteins and cytokines.
A new report from business intelligence provider GBI Research states that first-in-class programs constitute an estimated 27% of the entire psoriasis pipeline, and are predominantly composed of targeted therapies, including cytokine and receptor modulators, nuclear receptor modulators and intracellular kinase inhibitors.
Ling Zhuang, an analyst for GBI Research, says: “There are several novel therapies targeting first-in-class T cell antigens, thanks to a growing understanding of the signaling pathways underlying the psoriasis pathophysiology, in which T cells have been shown to play a substantial role in disease progression.”
