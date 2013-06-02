Friday 9 January 2026

Highlights from ASCO: Bayer's Nexavar; Novartis' Afinitor; and Amgen's talimogene laherparepvec

Biotechnology
2 June 2013

The prestigious annual meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) kicked off this weekend with the presentations by several drug and biotech majors of new data on their already marketed and investigational cancer products (see also separate story today on Avastin), including the following:

Germany’s Bayer (BAYN: DE) and US partner Onyx Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: ONXX)  announced positive results from the Phase III DECISION trial investigating the use of Nexavar (sorafenib) tablets in patients with locally advanced or metastatic radioactive iodine (RAI)-refractory differentiated thyroid cancer.

Sorafenib significantly extended progression-free survival (PFS), the primary endpoint of the study, compared to placebo. The median PFS was 10.8 months among patients treated with sorafenib, compared to 5.8 months among patients receiving placebo (HR=0.587 [95% CI, 0.454-0.758]; p<0.0001). PFS was evaluated by an independent radiological review committee using Response Evaluation Criteria in Solid Tumors (RECIST). Safety and tolerability in the study were generally consistent with the known profile of sorafenib, which is already approved in the USA for the treatment of patients with unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma and for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
Biotechnology
Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
$160 million Series A round for Alveus
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
Beacon Therapeutics’ Series C financing raises over $75 million
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
InduPro Therapeutics inks oncology collaboration with Lilly
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Scenic Biotech
A clinical-stage biotech based in Amsterdam, specializing in "modifier therapy"—an approach that targets genes other than the primary disease-causing one, to restore cellular balance.


More Features in Biotechnology

Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
8 January 2026
$160 million Series A round for Alveus
8 January 2026
Beacon Therapeutics’ Series C financing raises over $75 million
8 January 2026
InduPro Therapeutics inks oncology collaboration with Lilly
8 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze