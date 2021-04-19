Highly selective cancer drug in $360 million development deal

Hamburg, Germany-based Evotec (EVT: Xetra) has entered into both a licensing and master service agreement with Australian oncology-focussed biotech Kazia Therapeutics (ASX: KZA).
Under the terms of the deal, Evotec will grant Kazia an exclusive worldwide license for research, development and commercialization of its oncology project EVT801.
EVT801 is a pre-clinical-stage, orally available, small molecule inhibitor of the lymphatic growth factor receptor VEGFR3, originally developed within Evotec's partnership with French pharma major Sanofi (Euronext: SAN).
