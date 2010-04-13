Sunday 11 January 2026

Hikma expands its manufacturing capabilities in Algeria taking full control of JV; signs biosimilars deal with CellTrion

Biotechnology
13 April 2010

Jordanian-owned Hikma Pharmaceuticals says that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Arab Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Company (APM), has signed an agreement to acquire the 50% stake that it did not previously own in the Algerian company Al Dar Al Arabia Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Company from the Jordanian pharmaceutical company, Dar Al Dawa, for a consideration of $18.5 million.

Al Dar Al Arabia was established in 2005 as a joint venture between APM and Dar Al Dawa. The company owns a 6,000 square-metre manufacturing facility that has recently been constructed to the highest international standards and approximately 21,000 square metres of land in an industrial zone in Algiers. Once operational, the Al Dar Al Arabia plant will double Hikma's manufacturing capacity in Algeria and will provide significant scope for further expansion, the company claims.

Algeria is the second largest pharmaceutical market in the MENA region. Following recent changes to regulations that encourage local production, it has become increasingly important for Hikma to expand its manufacturing capabilities in this country. The acquisition will facilitate the expansion of Hikma in Algeria and will help to meet the rapidly growing demand for high quality drugs in the MENA region.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Company News Directory



More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
Alloy installs Christian Cobaugh to head Genetic Medicines division
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Biotechnology

AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Alloy installs Christian Cobaugh to head Genetic Medicines division
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze