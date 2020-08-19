Hodgkin's lymphoma market to suffer with Adcetris patent expiry, says analyst

Adcetris (brentuximab vedotin) is the market-leading drug in the world’s 7MM (the USA, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK and Japan) markets and the main contributor to the market growth in Hodgkin’s lymphoma (HL) over the recent years.

Adcetris is being jointly developed and marketed by Japanese drugmaker Takeda (TYO: 4502) and US biotech Seattle Genetics (Nasdaq: SGEN),

The initial patent expiry in the USA in 2024 is expected to lead to stagnation in this currently growing market. However, this could be compensated by a new competitive landscape which will provide an opportunity for new companies looking to enter the HL market, says data and analytics company GlobalData.