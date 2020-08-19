Sunday 11 January 2026

Hodgkin's lymphoma market to suffer with Adcetris patent expiry, says analyst

Biotechnology
19 August 2020
globaldata

Adcetris (brentuximab vedotin) is the market-leading drug in the world’s 7MM (the USA, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK and Japan) markets and the main contributor to the market growth in Hodgkin’s lymphoma (HL) over the recent years.

Adcetris is being jointly developed and marketed by Japanese drugmaker Takeda (TYO: 4502) and US biotech Seattle Genetics (Nasdaq: SGEN),

The initial patent expiry in the USA in 2024 is expected to lead to stagnation in this currently growing market. However, this could be compensated by a new competitive landscape which will provide an opportunity for new companies looking to enter the HL market, says data and analytics company GlobalData.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Adcetris to stay leader in Hodgkin's lymphoma market, says analyst
18 December 2015
Biotechnology
Confirmation that Keytruda will not topple Adcetris in Hodgkin's lymphoma
3 March 2020
Biotechnology
ADC Therapeutics targets unmet medical need in blood cancer
22 September 2020
Biotechnology
Adcetris shows its worth again with early stage cHL data
13 June 2023


Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Biotechnology

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze