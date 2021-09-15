Hookipa's HB-200 to be trialled alongside Keytruda

Arenaviral immunotherapies company Hookipa Pharma (Nasdaq: HOOK) has entered into a clinical collaboration and supply agreement with US pharma giant Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK)).
The companies will combine HB-200, Hookipa’s arenaviral immunotherapeutic, and Merck’s big-selling anti-PD-1 therapy, Keytruda (pembrolizumab) as first-line treatment for patients with advanced head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC).
Shares in Hookipa were 3% higher during pre-market trading on Wednesday.
