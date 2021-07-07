Hope for new antiviral that could earn Vaxart $130 million in licensing deal

Vaxart (Nasdaq: VXRT) is to allow Altesa Biosciences to develop and commercialize its patented formulation of the capsid-binding vapendavir, a clinical-stage broad spectrum antiviral, as part of an exclusive worldwide licensing agreement.
While Vaxart is primarily a clinical-stage biotech developing oral recombinant vaccines that are administered by tablet rather than by injection, fellow US firm Altesa is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing therapeutics addressing RNA viruses.
"I am hopeful that we can create modern antiviral treatments as we have with HIV, MERS and SARS"Vaxart’s chief executive, Andrei Floroiu, said: “We believe that vapendavir has lifesaving potential in the treatment of a range of viral infections for which there are currently no approved antivirals.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze