Horizon Therapeutics inks deal with Alpine Immune

USA-based Alpine Immune Sciences (Nasdaq: ALPN) and Ireland-headquartered Horizon Therapeutics (Nasdaq: HZNP) have entered an exclusive license and collaboration agreement for the development and commercialization of up to four pre-clinical candidates generated from Alpine’s unique discovery platform.

The overall agreement includes licensing of a lead, potential first-in-class pre-clinical candidate, as well as a research collaboration to jointly generate additional novel candidates. These candidates include previously undisclosed multi-specific fusion protein-based therapeutic candidates for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

Shares of Horizon were down 3.337% at $103.13 by close of US trading on Thursday, while Alpine’s stock was barely changed.