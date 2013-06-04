Hospira's biosimilar epoetin meets primary endpoints in post-marketing study

Leading provider of injectable drugs and infusion technologies Hospira (NYSE: HSP) says that results from a post-marketing study of the company's European biosimilar epoetin, Retacrit, met the primary endpoint, as defined by hemoglobin treatment response, in the management of chemotherapy-induced anemia in adult patients with solid tumors, lymphomas and myelomas, regardless of chemotherapy cycle.

Retacrit was well tolerated by patients in the study. Full results of the study, called ORHEO (place of biOsimilaRs in the therapeutic management of anemia secondary to chemotherapy in HEmatology and Oncology), were presented this week at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) meeting.

Retacrit, a recombinant human erythropoietin, or an "EPO biosimilar," was launched in Europe in early 2008. Retacrit is used to treat symptomatic anemia associated with chronic renal failure in adult and pediatric patients and anemia in adult patients receiving chemotherapy for solid tumors, malignant lymphoma or multiple myeloma.