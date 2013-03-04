How biotechnology is changing medicine and peoples' lives

Biotechnology is one of the most rapidly-growing and highly technical fields of science and many would agree that without it, modern medicine would be almost impossible. Biotech plays a crucial role in both the discovery of the molecular causes of disease and in the development of new methods or pharmaceuticals to better treat them. By studying the molecular foundations of disease biotech companies can develop more specific ways of treating and even curing diseases than ever before.

However, biotech is more than just developing drugs, says Zack Fisher, who helps people understand and leverage biotechnology and its impact on society. He is a freelance writer and is currently a research fellow in biomedical sciences at the West Virginia University School of Medicine. Here, according to Mr Fisher, are a few examples of how biotechnology is changing lives through medicine: