Hugh Sampson appointed chief scientific officer of DBV Technologies

26 June 2015
French biopharma company DBV Technologies (Euronext: DBV) has appointed Hugh Sampson as chief scientific officer.

Dr Sampson will lead the research team, pursuing new Viaskin applications for the treatment of food allergies, and will support the company’s clinical development teams. Dr Sampson is the principal investigator of the NIH-sponsored Consortium of Food Allergy Research.

Pierre-Henri Benhamou, chairman and chief executive of DBV Technologies, said: “Today marks a very important day for us. One of the world leaders in medical research in food allergy and immunology is joining our leadership team, and we are honored to welcome him to DBV. We believe that Hugh’s vision and unique experience will bring a lot of value as we seek to expand our platform in the coming years. By joining forces, we hope to make great strides both in research and clinical development. We share the same commitment to innovation and the same ambition to change the lives of millions of food allergic patients.”

