Humacyte $245 million richer after SPAC deal ahead of Nasdaq debut

US biotech Humacyte has announced the successful completion of its business combination with Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp (AHAC), a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) sponsored by Constellation Alpha Holdings.
The resulting combined company, Humacyte, is due to commence trading of its shares of common stock and warrants on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbols HUMA and HUMAW, on Friday.
"Humacyte is poised to make commercial-scale bioengineered tissues a reality for patients"Humacyte is developing universally implantable bioengineered human tissue at commercial scale. Its off-the-shelf human acellular vessels (HAVs) initially being developed for vascular repair, reconstruction and replacement.
