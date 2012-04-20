Sunday 11 January 2026

Human Genome rejects unsolicited takeover bid from GlaxoSmithKline

Biotechnology
20 April 2012

US drugmaker Human Genome Sciences (Nasdaq: HGSI) revealed yesterday that it has rejected an unsolicited proposal from UK pharma giant GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK) - and long-time partner for already marketed lupus drug Benlysta (belimumab) as well as other investigational drug candidates -  to acquire HGS for $13.00 per share - around $2.59 billion in total - in cash.

HGS shares closed at $7.17 the prior day, with a market cap of $1.4 billion, but the stock leapt 99% to  Human Genome's shares rocketed 99% to $14.30 in premarket trading Thursday morning, and rising as high as $15. The firm’s board believes the offer, which is an 81% premium to its closing price on Wednesday, does not reflect HGS’ inherent value, and has asked for additional information from GSK.

HGS also announced that its board of directors has authorized the exploration of strategic alternatives in the best interests of shareholders, including, but not limited to, a potential sale of the company. HGS has retained financial and legal advisors to assist in this process.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
Alloy installs Christian Cobaugh to head Genetic Medicines division
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Biotechnology

AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Alloy installs Christian Cobaugh to head Genetic Medicines division
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze