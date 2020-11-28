Humira becomes first treatment approved for pyoderma gangrenosum

US drugmaker AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) and its Japanese marketing partner Eisai (TYO: 4523) on Friday announced approval of an additional indication of Humira (adalimumab), a fully human anti-TNFalpha monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of pyoderma gangrenosum (PG).
Humira, which is already the biggest-ever-selling drug in the world, was granted orphan drug designation for the treatment of PG in 2019. This indication counts for Humira's 12th indication in Japan and makes Humira the world's first drug indicated for the treatment of PG.
