Hummingbird Bioscience raises $125 million financing

Biotechnology
18 May 2021
Singapore-based clinical-stage biotech Hummingbird Bioscience today announced the close of its $125 million Series C financing round.

The financing was led by Novo Holdings, with significant participation from new investors including Frazier Healthcare Partners, Octagon Capital, EDBI, AMGEN Ventures, DROIA Ventures, Morningside Ventures, Pureos Bioventures, Polaris Partners, Affinity Asset Advisors, Ally Bridge Group and Altrium Capital Management. Existing investors including SK Inc, Heritas Capital, and Mirae Asset Venture Capital also joined the round.

“We are delighted to have the support and confidence of leading global healthcare investors to advance the development of our unique pipeline of precision therapies against important, yet hard-to-drug targets. We have made tremendous progress since closing our Series B in 2019 and this financing reflects strong support for our platform, people, and development strategy,” said Piers Ingram, chief executive and co-founder of Hummingbird Bioscience. “With our world-class team of researchers and proprietary technologies, Hummingbird is at the cutting-edge of scientific discovery. These new funds give us further resources to invest in our early-stage pipeline, as well as supporting the clinical development of our two lead programs that we believe can deliver very meaningful benefit for patients,” he added.

