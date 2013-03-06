HUYA Bioscience partners with Shanghai Zhangjiang Biotech Pharmaceutical Base

HUYA Bioscience International, jointly headquartered in Shanghai, China, and in San Diego, USA, has entered into a collaborative partnership with Shanghai Zhangjiang Biotech and Pharmaceutical Base Development and Shanghai Pharma Engine (collectively, "Zhangjiang Biotech Pharmaceutical Base").
HUYA focuses on accelerating the global development of China's pharmaceutical innovations. This new partnership will focus on innovations coming out of companies located in Zhangjiang Biotech Pharmaceutical Base that could meet critical global pharmaceutical pipeline needs.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze