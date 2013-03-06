HUYA Bioscience partners with Shanghai Zhangjiang Biotech Pharmaceutical Base

HUYA Bioscience International, jointly headquartered in Shanghai, China, and in San Diego, USA, has entered into a collaborative partnership with Shanghai Zhangjiang Biotech and Pharmaceutical Base Development and Shanghai Pharma Engine (collectively, "Zhangjiang Biotech Pharmaceutical Base").

HUYA focuses on accelerating the global development of China's pharmaceutical innovations. This new partnership will focus on innovations coming out of companies located in Zhangjiang Biotech Pharmaceutical Base that could meet critical global pharmaceutical pipeline needs.