HUYA to partner with Changzhou Center for Biotech Development to promote local innovation

Chinese company HUYA Bioscience has announced a partnership with Changzhou Center for Biotech Development, which will focus on meeting critical global pharma pipeline needs.
HUYA is focused on speeding the development of Chinese-sourced biopharma compounds in worldwide markets, and has established a series of collaborations with universities and research institutes throughout China.
The CZCBD is an institutional unit fully funded and supervised by the Changzhou Science and Technology Bureau, and the first biotech development center under local government supervision. Its goal is to establish a comprehensive biopharma innovation system with which to transform production by more than 800 biotech and pharma companies in Changzhou.
