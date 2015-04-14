Hydra Biosciences and Boehringer collaborate on renal diseases

Privately-held US biopharma firm Hydra Biosciences has entered into a worldwide research collaboration and license agreement with German family-owned pharma major Boehringer Ingelheim to identify small-molecule TRP inhibitors, with a primary focus on the treatment of renal diseases and disorders.

“This partnership between Boehringer Ingelheim and Hydra Biosciences provides an excellent opportunity to maximize the potential of novel targets that may offer meaningful improvements in the treatment of chronic kidney diseases and other related diseases and disorders. Boehringer Ingelheim’s long track record of research, development and commercialization success makes them the perfect partner for this program,” said Russell Herndon, president and chief executive of Hydra Biosciences.

Second collaboration