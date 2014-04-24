Hyperion Therapeutics to broaden orphan disease pipeline with buy of Israeli firm

US biotech firm Hyperion Therapeutics (Nasdaq: HPTX) has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Andromeda Biotech, an Israel-based subsidiary of Clal Biotechnology Industries (CBI: TA), in a deal that could be worth nearly $600 million.
At the closing of the transaction, Hyperion will pay $12.5 million in cash, less adjustments for expenses, and 312,869 shares of Hyperion common stock (valued at about $7.85 million based on the average closing price of $25.09 per share for the 15 consecutive trading days ending April 17, 2014). Hyperion will potentially make contingent payments to Andromeda security holders, as follows:
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