I-O combo fails in first-line non-small cell lung cancer

Findings from the Phase III KEYNOTE-598 trial show that combining Keytruda (pembrolizumab) with another immunotherapy, Yervoy (ipilimumab), failed to improve outcomes in first-line non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

The trial compared the combo with monotherapy, using Merck & Co’s (NYSE: MRK) Keytruda - the leading checkpoint blocker - by itself.

While the test group did experience higher levels of toxicity, it did not benefit from improved overall survival (OS) or progression-free survival (PFS).