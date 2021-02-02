I-O combo fails in first-line non-small cell lung cancer

Findings from the Phase III KEYNOTE-598 trial show that combining Keytruda (pembrolizumab) with another immunotherapy, Yervoy (ipilimumab), failed to improve outcomes in first-line non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
The trial compared the combo with monotherapy, using Merck & Co’s (NYSE: MRK) Keytruda - the leading checkpoint blocker - by itself.
While the test group did experience higher levels of toxicity, it did not benefit from improved overall survival (OS) or progression-free survival (PFS).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze