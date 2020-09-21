I-O / TKI combo shows promise in tough-to-treat cancers

Combo therapies featuring an immunotherapy and a tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) are all the rage at this year’s annual congress of the European Society of Medical Oncology (ESMO).

This type of combination has proven effective in a range of cancer indications, including in kidney cancer, with Merck & Co’s (NYSE: MRK) superstar checkpoint blocker Keytruda (pembrolizumab) attracting the most attention.

This year Merck is facing competition in that indication, as well as in gastric cancer, where Keytruda has been paired with a unique oral TKI, Lenvima (lenvatinib), from Japan’s Eisai (TYO: 4523), in the LEAP studies.