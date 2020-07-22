Sunday 11 January 2026

ICER evidence report on obeticholic acid in NASH

Biotechnology
22 July 2020
icer_big

The USA’s Institute for Clinical and Economic Review (ICER) has released an Evidence Report assessing the comparative clinical effectiveness and value of obeticholic acid (OCA), from Intercept Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: ICPT), for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) with fibrosis.

Given the Food and Drug Administration’s recent Complete Response Letter (CRL) stating the treatment’s current efficacy and safety data were insufficient to support accelerated approval, the cost-effectiveness watchdog announced it will no longer hold the planned August 2020 public meeting to deliberate over the findings of this report.

“Although we do not know the reasons for the FDA decision, ICER’s review of OCA concluded that the potential cardiovascular risks of therapy led to uncertainties about whether treatment would be beneficial or harmful in many patients,” said Dr David Rind, the ICER’s chief medical officer.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Intercept down 25% after FDA warns on Ocaliva death risk
22 September 2017
Pharmaceutical
Lucrative market opportunity in nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; Report
11 November 2015
Pharmaceutical
Intercept's liver disease drug Ocaliva approved by US FDA
31 May 2016
Biotechnology
ICER review of UC drugs recommends discounts of up to 85%
14 September 2020




More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Biotechnology

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze