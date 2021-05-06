Sunday 11 January 2026

ICER questions aducanumab's health benefit in early price review

Biotechnology
6 May 2021
brain_alzheimer_credit_depositphotos_large

The USA's Institute for Clinical and Economic Review (ICER) has released a draft evidence report assessing the comparative clinical effectiveness and value of aducanumab, an investigational treatment for Alzheimer’s disease.

Aducanumab, which is being developed by US biotech Biogen (Nasdaq: BIIB) and Japanese drugmaker Eisai (TYO: 4523), could become the first therapy to reduce the clinical decline in patients with Alzheimer’s disease.

"This treatment has important side effects"A US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) decision on aducanumab is expected in June. This preliminary draft marks the midpoint of the ICER’s iterative process of assessing the evidence on aducanumab, and the ICER has stressed that these findings should not be interpreted as its final conclusions.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
FDA delays review of Alzheimer's candidate aducanumab
29 January 2021
Biotechnology
Call for another Ph III trial of Alzheimer's candidate aducanumab
3 November 2020
Biotechnology
Alzheimer's drug approval: a historic transformation in treatment or a regulatory failure?
8 June 2021
Biotechnology
Gosuranemab: another Alzheimer's candidate to bite the dust
17 June 2021


Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Biotechnology

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze