ICER questions aducanumab's health benefit in early price review

The USA's Institute for Clinical and Economic Review (ICER) has released a draft evidence report assessing the comparative clinical effectiveness and value of aducanumab, an investigational treatment for Alzheimer’s disease.

Aducanumab, which is being developed by US biotech Biogen (Nasdaq: BIIB) and Japanese drugmaker Eisai (TYO: 4523), could become the first therapy to reduce the clinical decline in patients with Alzheimer’s disease.

"This treatment has important side effects"A US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) decision on aducanumab is expected in June. This preliminary draft marks the midpoint of the ICER’s iterative process of assessing the evidence on aducanumab, and the ICER has stressed that these findings should not be interpreted as its final conclusions.