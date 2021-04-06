Sunday 11 January 2026

ICER reviews price of new multiple myeloma treatments

Biotechnology
6 April 2021
icer_big

The US Institute for Clinical and Economic Review (ICER) has released an evidence report comparing clinical effectiveness and value of three new treatments targeting the B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) for heavily pre-treated patients with triple class refractory multiple myeloma (TCRMM).

These drugs are Abecma (idecabtagene vicleucel/ide-cel) from Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) and bluebird bio (Nasdaq: BLUE), ciltacabtagene autoleucel (cilta-cel) from Janssen and Legend Biotech (Nasdaq: LEGN), and GlaxoSmithKline’s (LSE: GSK) Blenrep (belantamab mafodotin-blmf/belantamab).

"An important expansion of the clinical armamentarium"Ide-cel is a CAR-T cell therapy that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved last month to treat TCRMM patients after four or more prior lines of therapy, cilta-cel is an investigational CAR T-cell therapy for which a rolling biologic license application was submitted to the FDA in December 2020 and belantamab was approved in August 2020 to treat TCRMM patients after four or more prior lines of therapy.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
FDA issues clinical hold on Legend Biotech's its Phase I LB1901 trial
16 February 2022
Biotechnology
FDA approval for Carvykti, a CAR-T therapy from Legend Biotech
1 March 2022
Biotechnology
EC green light for Abecma in multiple myeloma
19 August 2021
Biotechnology
Eureka Therapeutics out-licenses multiple myeloma candidate to Sanofi
7 July 2021


Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Biotechnology

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze