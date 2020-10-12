ICER's COVID-19 cost-effectiveness model to be used internationally

Judging the value of medicines is hard enough at the best of times, but where treatments for COVID-19 are concerned, it is even harder given what is at stake for nations’ social and economic wellbeing as well as the survival and health of patients.
For this reason, the USA’s Institute for Clinical and Economic Review (ICER) has announced a first-of-its-kind program that will enable all international health technology assessment (HTA) agencies to gain access to ICER’s cost-effectiveness models on a cloud-based platform that allows customization of model assumptions and inputs.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze