ICER takes hard line on new cholesterol drugs

The Institute for Clinical and Economic Review (ICER) has published an evidence report on new therapies for treating high cholesterol.

Novartis’ (NOVN: VX) inclisiran, Esperion Therapeutics’ (Nasdaq: ESPR) Nexletol (bempedoic acid) and the same company’s Nexlizet (bempedoic acid/ezetimibe) are assessed for their comparative clinical effectiveness and value for treating heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HeFH) and for secondary prevention of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD).

'Important new options'