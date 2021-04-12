Sunday 11 January 2026

ICER to incorporate RWE into assessment of HAE drugs

Biotechnology
12 April 2021
The US Institute for Clinical and Economic Review (ICER) has announced that it is using observational real-world evidence (RWE) to update its 2018 assessment of three therapies for long-term prophylaxis against hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks.

Takeda’s (TYO: 4502) Takhzyro (lanadelumab) and two C1 esterase inhibitors, the Japanese drugmaker’s Cinryze along with CSL Behring’s Haegarda, are the three treatments that are subject to the ICER pilot incorporating more than 24 months of observational real-world demographic, utilization, and cost data to further clarify the therapies’ value.

"We hope to use observational RWE from the Aetion Evidence Platform to help close information gaps"The ICER’s updated assessment will leverage observational data analyzed by the RWE start-up Aetion, as part of the ongoing collaboration between the two organizations, and consistent with ICER’s commitment to expand use of RWE to complement other sources of information used in its value assessments.

