Thursday 18 June 2026

iCo Therapeutics within reach of ‘holy grail’ cure in the $14 billion HIV market, says Edison

Biotechnology
20 January 2014

Canadian biotech company iCo Therapeutics’s (iCO: TSX-V) compound AmpB could potentially allow the immune system to fully eradicate infected cells and possibly facilitate a ‘functional cure’ for HIV, according to analysts at Edison Investment Research.

As iCo awaits all-important Phase II trial results in March/April on iCo-007 for diabetic macular edema (DME), Edison analysts looked at its oral formulation of amphotericin B (AmpB). iCo recently started an in vitro study using samples from HIV patients undergoing highly active antiretroviral therapy (HAART), to assess if AmpB can lower latent viral loads, which could reduce the need for lifelong HAART in HIV/AIDS patients. iCo is advancing an oral formulation of antifungal AmpB, a drug typically used intravenously for systemic fungal infections but associated with high toxicity. iCo anticipates that a successful oral formulation can reduce safety risks and broaden patient access to this antifungal. iCo is seeking funding for the necessary GLP/GMP preclinical work to enable Phase I testing.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

F2G and Shionogi set up regulatory push for olorofim after Phase III win
Pharmaceutical
F2G and Shionogi set up regulatory push for olorofim after Phase III win
18 June 2026
Pharmaceutical
FDA approves first oral carbapenem therapy for cUTIs
17 June 2026
Pharmaceutical
PwC: Biopharma dealmaking rebounds as pharma races to fill pipeline gaps
17 June 2026
Biotechnology
Jazz Pharmaceuticals strikes research deal with AbCellera
17 June 2026
Biotechnology
Nuclidium bets on copper as radiopharma moves beyond alpha-versus-beta debate
17 June 2026
Pharmaceutical
Over 90% reduced death risk with treatment in subgroup for ultra rare TK2d disease
17 June 2026
Biotechnology
Vedana Therapeutics launches with $46 million Series A financing
17 June 2026


Company Spotlight

AbCellera
A Vancouver-based antibody discovery company that deploys high-throughput single-cell screening technology to identify and develop therapeutic antibodies across infectious disease, rare disease, and neurology.


More Features in Biotechnology

Jazz Pharmaceuticals strikes research deal with AbCellera
17 June 2026
Nuclidium bets on copper as radiopharma moves beyond alpha-versus-beta debate
17 June 2026
Vedana Therapeutics launches with $46 million Series A financing
17 June 2026
HMNC Brain Health appoints former Lundbeck exec as CMO
17 June 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2026

 |  Headless Content Management with Blaze