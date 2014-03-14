Idenix Pharma files law suits against Gilead in Europe over sofosbuvir

US drugmaker Idenix Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: IDIX) says it has filed patent infringement law suits against biotech firm Gilead Sciences (Nasdaq: GILD) and/or certain of its subsidiaries in each of three countries - France, Germany and the UK.
The law suits allege that Gilead infringes Idenix's recently-granted, co-owned European patent EP 1 523 489 that covers 2'-methyl-2'-fluoro nucleosides for treating the hepatitis C virus. In these law suits, Idenix is seeking remedies with respect to Gilead's marketing and sales of drugs containing sofosbuvir (Gilead’s recently approved Sovaldi brand), which Idenix believes infringes its European patent.
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